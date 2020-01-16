Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Capital Drilling alerts:

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 58.85 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Capital Drilling has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.17.

Capital Drilling Company Profile

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.