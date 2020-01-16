Capital One Financial Comments on Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.11 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRI. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

