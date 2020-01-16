Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSTR stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

