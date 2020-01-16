Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $67.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $280.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $282.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.37 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $320.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,104.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.