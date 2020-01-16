Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cardlytics in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 125,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,870 and sold 419,444 shares valued at $23,876,049. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardlytics by 166.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

