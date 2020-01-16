Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

