Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $394,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $111.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

