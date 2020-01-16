Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total value of $2,067,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

NYSE:CRI opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

