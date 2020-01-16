Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post $13.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.74 billion and the lowest is $13.25 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $14.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $54.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.80 billion to $54.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.41 billion to $53.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

CAT stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

