Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $145.57 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

