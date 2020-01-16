CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. CDW has a 52 week low of $79.77 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,203,577. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

