Centennial Resource Development Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $117,182.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

