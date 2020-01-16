CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

