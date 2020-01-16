Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.