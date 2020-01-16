CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $634.94 million, a P/E ratio of 257.45 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

