Cheesecoin Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $31,582.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 369,482,384 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

