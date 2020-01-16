Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

