Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

