China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of CHL opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.