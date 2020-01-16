Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Chromia has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $727,129.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,026,724 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

