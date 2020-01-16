Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.