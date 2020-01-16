Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 254.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $284.64 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.