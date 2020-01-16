Citigroup Increases Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $48.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 171,739 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

