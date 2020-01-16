Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 32,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

