Citigroup Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $245.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

LULU opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

