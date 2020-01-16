Citigroup Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $346.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $286.00 to $346.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.95.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $296.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

