Citigroup Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $89.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

