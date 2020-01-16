Clams (CLAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Clams has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004839 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit and Poloniex. Clams has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $9.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,575,222 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,597 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

