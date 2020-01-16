ClearPoll Market Cap Reaches $98,957.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and YoBit. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $98,957.00 and $6.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

