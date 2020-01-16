CloakCoin Trading Up 228.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00026652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 228.4% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $64,407.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,390,750 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.