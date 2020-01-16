Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Clorox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

