CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.70 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

