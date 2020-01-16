Coastline Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

