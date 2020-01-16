Coastline Trust Co Buys 1,004 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.