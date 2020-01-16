Coastline Trust Co Buys 13,478 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

