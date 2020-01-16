Coastline Trust Co Buys 3,825 Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,634.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE TLK opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

