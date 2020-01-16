Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

