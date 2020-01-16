Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

