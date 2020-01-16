Coastline Trust Co Purchases 970 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,518,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,646,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

JNK opened at $110.17 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.