Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $38,424,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $403.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $207.80 and a 12-month high of $410.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $13,272,350. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

