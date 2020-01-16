Coastline Trust Co Sells 173 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in AutoZone by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,134.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $803.28 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,139.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

