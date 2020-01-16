Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,128 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

