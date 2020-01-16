Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,288.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.