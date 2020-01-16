Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

