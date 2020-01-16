Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $926.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

