Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Get Coherent alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $169.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.