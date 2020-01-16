Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

