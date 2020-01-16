Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

