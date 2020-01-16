Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Columbia Financial worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 97.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

