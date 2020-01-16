Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NYSE:CMC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

